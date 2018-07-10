Christian Leadership Institute Challenges Teenagers To Make An Impact In Society

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MISS. (WCBI) – Young men from across the state are spending the week at Blue Mountain College, where they are learning all about leadership and how to impact society.

It’s part of the first “Christian Leadership Institute.” That camp is sponsored by the Mississippi Baptist Convention.

- Advertisement -

Participants hear from elected officials at the local and state levels. Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves talked to the young men about principles of leadership.

Students say they want to be effective leaders in their schools, communities and churches.

“I think it’s important, no matter if you’re in the government, like Lt Governor, a teacher, lawyer or whatever, that we show we’re a Christian and not ashamed to be that,” said Charlie Meeks, of Corinth.

There are thirty four students at the first Christian Leadership Institute. Mississippi Baptists will hold a CLI for females in two years.

Christianaction.com