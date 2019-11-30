VERNON, AL. (WCBI)-The Vernon Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas After Hours Special.

10 Businesses around the city will extend their normal business hours for two days in December.

This gives Families an opportunity to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts and decorations.

Participating businesses will offer Christmas deals and specials on their merchandise.

“We have specials running for Christmas after-hours; each vendor has something marked different prices. We usually have snacks provided, and we will be doing no door prizes and different things. Just trying to get people in here to kinda boost the economy here and keep it local,” Tami Suddeth said.

Vernon Christmas After Hours will be on December 10th and 17th.