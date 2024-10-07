Christmas at the Mansion’s second winner to help in decorating

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Although Lea Margaret Hamilton has been to the Capitol building numerous times, this was her first time to see the Governor’s offices.

A lifelong Mississippian and owner of So Delta in Greenville, her proposal was also chosen as a winner for the Christmas at the Mansion competition.

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves said with so many great ideas from florists statewide, there was room for two winners.

“Our favorite time of the year is Christmas at the Mansion. We had a lot of great proposals. Two really stood out. One was Lea Margaret Hamilton, her vision and beauty stood out. We will have her decorate Governor’s office at state capitol and Sillers building. We are thrilled to bring her on board this year and to showcase her talents as well,” said Reeves.

With two floors in the Sillers Building and the historic Capitol offices, Lea Margaret has a huge canvas for her version of Christmas at the Mansion.

“I’m going to focus on symbols of our state, magnolias, dogwoods, mockingbirds, The theme is Made in Mississippi, these are beautiful things nature has made for us, our state has to offer,” said Margaret.

“It is a beautiful space and I can’t wait to see how she transforms it into a Christmas wonderland so I am really excited about that, the capitol offices are also on the candlelight tour, December the sixth and it will be open to the public as well so we encourage everyone to go to capitol and do that tour and then to governor’s mansion and do that tour here to see both of the beautiful decorations,” said Reeves.

Lea Margaret, staff and volunteers will start to work on Black Friday to be ready in time for the candlelight tours. For more information on those tours, go to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website at mdah.gov/candlelighttours.

