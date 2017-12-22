TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Preparations are underway for an annual Christmas Day outreach that delivers meals to area jails, shut ins and other needy people.

Volunteers from a ministry called “Christians on the move to Evangelize,” or COME, will gather Christmas morning at Tupelo’s Harrisburg Baptist Church.

Hundreds of meals will be delivered and taken to county jails throughout Northeast Mississippi, along with the elderly, and those in the ICU waiting room.

The ministry is made up of volunteers from area churches and they say it’s important to serve others on Christmas Day, and throughout the year.

“That is part of our calling, that is part of why we are here, to help people as much as we can and we need to realize what Christmas is really for, it’s not always about receiving and it’s really not about gifts, it’s about Jesus birth,” said Marjorie Meadows.

“We have to be the ones that reach out and show love and appreciation and show everyone that we care about you, whether , whatever the need may be,” said Ingrid Christian.

That feeding takes place at 8 Christmas morning at Harrisburg Baptist Church. If you want to volunteer, just show up, and if you need a hot meal Christmas Day, call 662 844 0843.