Christmas Eve shooting; family members who were at the party speak out

COLUMBUS, Ms ( WCBI) – Columbus Christmas Eve party turns violent with one person dead and four others injured.

The shooting happened in the 90 block of Luxapilla Drive at around 10:40 Saturday night.

It was truly the nightmare before Christmas for one family.

A holiday pajama party turned into the scene of a shooting.

Family members who were at the party talked about that tragic night.

It was supposed to be a night of Christmas fun.

Now, family members are dealing with the tragic loss of one of their own.

Annaleasea Henley was at the party. She says it is a night she will never be able to forget.

” To me, it was the scariest night of my life. I had never experienced walking into the kitchen and seeing my cousin on the floor dead with his eyes open,” said Henley.

When Henley heard the gunshots, she knew she had to get some of the youngest family members to safety.

” The first thing I did when I heard the gunshot is I went into my little niece’s room and I ran and got up under the bed. I pulled my baby off the bed and let her lay on the floor with me and then I got on the phone with the police officer but my other little girl had already run down the street to call the police, ” said Henley.

Dominique Roby Webb was also at the party.

She says that the family had taken measures to make sure something like this wouldn’t happen.

“Well, first of all when we had our Christmas party we asked that no one come into the house with a gun. No guns were brought to the party. That was the number one thing that we said,” said Roby-Webb.

They said the shooter was the only person who didn’t comply with the rules.

” That man who shot and killed my cousin Algren was the only one who came in with a big gun,” said Roby-Webb.

Henley says her brother was one of the victims that were shot and taken to the hospital.

She says he was an innocent bystander.

” My disabled brother is fighting for his life right now. He’s in a lot of pain the only thing he is saying is that he wants to go home and be with the lord and I feel so sorry for my brother,” said Henley.

The Columbus Police Department says this is still an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made, but they have identified a person of interest.

At last check 2 of the victims were in critical condition; the other 2 were listed as stable.

If you have any information on this case call CrimeStoppers or use the P3 app.

