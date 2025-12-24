Christmas Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great time to celebrate Christmas! Enjoy the outdoors while it is warm. A big temperatures drop is coming soon.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Heavy clouds are going to be moving back in and across the Twin State region overnight. Temperatures will stay comfortable in the lower 50s.

There is a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place from 12/24 @ 10PM to 12/25 @ 10AM. If travelling, allow yourself extra time, drive slow, and have headlights turned on. Be safe!

CHRISTMAS DAY: It is going to be a nice day to celebrate! Above average afternoon highs will be back in the upper 70s. There will be a continued mix of sun and clouds, great conditions to have your kids get outdoors and play! Lows will be comfortable still, in the middle 50s. Another round of fog will be likely.

WEEKEND: Friday is going to be another copy and paste forecast, much like the past two days. There will be moments of gusty breezes. Gusts could reach up to 20MPH. Saturday will bring in light showers ahead of a strong cold front on Sunday. The front will likely bring showers and a few thunderstorms, followed by a big drop in temperatures going into next week. Weekend highs stay warm in the 70s, before falling into the 40s by Monday.