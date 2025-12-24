Local retailers welcome last minute Christmas shoppers

Customer service, satisfaction and impact on local economy are some of the advantages of shopping local

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – At Reed’s downtown store, business was steady.

Jack Reed Jr says this time of year is key for retailers.

“It is the most important time of the year for retailers, period, not even close,” Reed said.

And there are some customer favorites for this Christmas shopping season.

“We still have the biggest selection of ON running shoes for men and women in Mississippi. A couple of new lines, Tecova boots, they had only sold at their stores, and they are branching out. LL Bean, the same thing, and 200 Ole Miss Sugar Bowl tee shirts,” Reed said.

In the Midtown Business District, the Black Sheep Boutique has been busy with customer favorites.

“We have a big line of Lulu Mac, flying off the shelves, that is really big, a bunch of our clothes, game day, and a lot of our jewelry, and gifts,” said Amy Greenway, a sales associate at Black Sheep Boutique.

Of course, Reed’s, Black Sheep Boutique, and other stores are having to compete with Amazon. But there are advantages to staying local.

“A lady I was helping a few minutes ago said, ‘I want to touch the merchandise, want to feel good about giving it,” Reed said.

A big draw for Amazon is the convenience of shopping from home, but now most local stores also have an online presence, so when you shop from their sites, you are helping your community.

“They can order online, come pick it up, and they can look at it and make sure it is correct, and if they don’t want it, they can return it or exchange it,” said Alana Corder, a sales associate at Black Sheep Boutique.

Businesses such as Reed’s and Black Sheep Boutique also offer a personal connection for shoppers.

Statistics show that for every one hundred dollars spent at a locally owned business, 73 dollars stays in the local economy.