CHS football stadium parking lot, road could see upgrades

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parking lot and road near the Columbus High School football stadium could be getting an upgrade.

On Monday during their weekly board meeting, board members with CMSD got a tour from representatives with Neel Schaffer on what areas of the parking lot and what roads around the stadium are in need of repaving.

The tour was to show board members the worst places in the parking lot where improvements need to be made and how much those upgrades could cost.

Kevin Stafford said soon city repaving work will take place on the roads around the school.

Which, if board members decide to put in a bid and start work soon, could save them money in the long run.

“We just passed the bond, and part of the bond is to do some things to our parking lot. And so if we are able to save some money we are looking to maximize the funds that we have,” said Superintendent Stanley Ellis.

Falcon Construction has been tabbed to do the paving work.

The repaving phase of the project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

The board did not vote on whether to move forward.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X