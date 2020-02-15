Area church hosts active shooter safety seminar

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Church Shootings– a scenario that has shaken communities across the country.

Amory pastors, church members, and law enforcement came together to learn what to do if the worst should happen.

Class was in session at Bigbee Baptist Church, but this wasn’t exactly “Sunday school.”

This seminar was aimed at teaching people how to respond when violence shakes their sanctuary.

Tim Oswalt, Training Officer with the Monroe County Sheriffs Department, said he wants to make sure civilians have a course of action they can follow until his department gets to the scene.

“The biggest thing that we’re trying to convey to all the churches and civilians, is to just have a plan, put it in place, and be ready… I mean we’re trying to be vigilant at all times and try to defend ourselves in any type of event like that,” said Oswalt.

Concern for safety is driving some congregations to go even further to protect their church families.

Instead of planning for a reaction, they’re getting in front of the issue by forming security teams.

“We’re also discussing church security options for our different churches in the county… and to help them respond to any type of attack that happens,” said Training Officer Tim Coker.

Mike Bell, Admissions Director for Monroe Baptist Association, said he hopes this seminar not only raises awareness at church or school but also shows the importance of being ready no matter where you are.

“It’s necessary to be prepared. Same reason I got smoke detectors in my house and seat belts in my car. We hope nothing ever happens. But we understand it might,” said Bell.

That’s what prompted Charles Wallace to spend his Saturday morning learning how to protect himself.

He says one thing he took away from the seminar is, “Even with dealing with cell phones. Be more aware of our surroundings. Whether you’re in a movie theater, restaurants, and a lot of times people get caught up with their cell phones so they not paying attention,” said Wallace.

If you have any questions about Saturday’s seminar, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.