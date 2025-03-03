Cinch Challenge Team Penning and Sorting held at MS Horse Park

Riders came from around the region to participate in the two day competition centered around collaborative teamwork.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Cinch Challenge Team Penning and Sorting is a two-day competition held at the Mississippi Horse Park by DJ Cow Horses.

Teams work to pull numbered cows out of the group and guide them to a pen.

The team with the most pens in the shortest time wins.

The team sorting involves a team separating cows numerically and herding them into a pen in order.

Leeann Johnson, a show producer for the challenge, said it’s a family affair.

“We met through this sport so it’s just kind of always been a part of us,” Leeann said. “And it’s kind of come full circle. So, one day our kids will ride. And it’s something we can do together.”

Lucy Gallemore, an MSU Equestrian Team member and Walk-On’s representative said it’s amazing to see the riders come together.

“I think it’s really cool,” Gallemore said. “It brings a lot of people together. We talked to this one guy; he came all the way from Texas, they drove eight hours to be here. And it’s cool how such a big community can get so small and tight-knit really quick.”

Dustin Johnson, an open rider in the challenge, said the competition is everything.

“It means everything, really,” Dustin said. “You know, that’s what fires you up. That’s what pumps you up. You know? It gets you going. It’s your heart racing. And that’s part of the sport really.”

Gallemore said it’s clear the riders are passionate about what they do.

“You can tell that they really love it, and they do have a passion for it,” Gallemore said. “And you can see them going out there and just laying it all in the dirt, quite literally.”

Leeann said the sport can teach a person valuable lessons.

“It teaches you to be a good sport,” Leeann said. “This this sport can be very humbling. And it just builds character.”

Sarah Randolph, Ms. MSU said it’s inspiring to see the competitors celebrate each other.

“Even after the whole competition was over everybody was very celebrative of each other’s success,” Randolph said.

The collaborative aspect is clearly at the heart of this sport.

