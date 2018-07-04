Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith: ‘Secure, Safe’ border is vital

JACINTO, Miss. (WCBI) – A U.S. Senator from Mississippi says it’s vital to have a secure southern border.

Republican Cindy Hyde Smith, (R) Mississippi, says she has visited with farmers who live on the U.S. – Mexico border, adding, the farmers face constant threats by the Mexican drug cartels.

Senator Hyde-Smith said it’s unfortunate that families are being separated because of a ‘broken’ immigration system.

“No one likes to separate families, I think we do need a better system than what we have and I think we will certainly get to that point, but definitely we have to have a border system that works, that’s legal that we know who’s coming in,” said Sen. Hyde- Smith.

Smith was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant to fill the remainder of Senator Thad Cochran’s seat,who retired earlier this year. She is running for the seat in the November general election.