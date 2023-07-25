Circuit clerks prepare for upcoming primary election day

Many of the changes stem from redistricting after 2020 Census

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Dulaney and her staff have been working hard, making sure everything is set for primary elections on August 8.

“This is basically two elections in one, you have Republican and Democrat ballots, and you will be asked when you go vote which ballot you want,” Dulaney said.

This is the first major election since 2020, which was also the year of the census. Every 10 years, supervisors must redraw district lines, to correspond with changes in population.

That could mean changes for some voters.

“We mailed out new voter cards about three or four weeks ago. If you got one of these in the mail, make sure you pay attention to it. We closed a few precincts, tried to combine some smaller ones into larger ones, hard to find poll workers, that way we have more poll workers at larger precincts, furthermost distance from one precinct to another was 3.1 miles,” she said.

One of the biggest issues every election day is voters who have moved but haven’t let the circuit clerk’s office know. If that is you, don’t worry, you still have time to do that and it will make things easier on election day.

“When you go to the precinct and you’re not corrected on the poll book, the poll worker can look you up and tell you where to go vote, or if you’re inactive, which means we mailed you something like a jury summons, and it came back, you get an affidavit ballot,” Dulaney said.

And if you will be out of town, or have to work election day, you can vote absentee through August 5.

Also, every county in the state will be using paper ballots starting with the upcoming primaries.

Here is a list of closed, or precincts that have been combined in Lee County;

Fellowship VFD was closed and moved voters to Oak Hill Community Church, 1328 Road 885 in Saltillo.

Hebron voting precinct was closed and merged voters to the Unity VFD precinct, 913 Road 1303, Guntown.

The Bissell voting precinct was renamed as the Tupelo Furniture Market Building #5.

Kedron and Petersburg were closed and moved voters to Nettleton First Community Church Life Center, 160 Verona Ave., Nettleton.

Auburn voters will not vote at Auburn Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1140 Road 931, Tupelo.

For information on your polling place, go to myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us

Election information is based on where you reside. Enter your Mississippi residential address to:

1. Locate the polling place

2. Find upcoming elections and view sample ballots

3. View current office holders

You can Google “My Election Day Mississippi” or you can always call the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (662)432-2300.

