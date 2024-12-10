Circuit Court District honors DA survivors with special tree

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – 16th Circuit Court District Attorney Scott Colom and his staff are honoring survivors of violent crimes with a special holiday event.

The office is inviting survivors and their families to the lighting of a Survivors Christmas Tree.

Participants will be able to paint their own ornaments and enjoy festive music and a light dinner.

Staff members said they want victims and their families to know they care.

“They’ve lost loved ones in such violent acts. So, we want them to know that we love them, we see them, and that we’re here for them throughout this difficult time,” said Victim Assistance Coordinator, Janie Shields.

“It’s a time to be together, to relate with one another, and most importantly, to remember their loved ones. To remember the Christmases they had with them, and to just celebrate their lives in a way that’s not overshadowed by the way we lost them,” said Assistant District Attorney, Collen Hudson.

The Survivors Tree Lighting will be this Thursday, December 12 at 6 p.m., at the Columbus Municipal Complex.

The DA’s office would like you to RSVP by calling 662-243-0366.

