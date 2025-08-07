Cities and towns put on notice for audit completion in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The State Auditor’s office is putting cities and towns on notice to get their audits completed.

This past March, the Auditor’s office sent a 30-day notice to 68 towns in the state.

16 of them are in our viewing area.

The letter told the municipalities to come into compliance.

Towns that did not show effort to comply were sent a letter warning that some sales tax money the city was expecting could be used by the Auditor’s office to pay for an audit.

Coffeeville, Columbus, Crawford, French Camp, Maben, Mathiston, New Houlka, Oakland, Okolona, Pittsboro, Shuqualak, Smithville, Sturgis, Tishomingo, Vardaman, and Winona were sent those letters.

However, Maben is the only town to have its sales taxes garnished. So far, the total is $68,250.

State Auditor Shad White released this statement to WCBI.

“We’ve given cities plenty of chances to catch up on their audits. For the ones who have refused to get audited, their citizens deserve better, and my office will use the full extent of its legal authority to make sure the taxpayers get the transparency they deserve.”

