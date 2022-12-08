Citizen helps Columbus police catch accused car thief in action

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An alert citizen helped Columbus police catch an accused car thief in action at a dealership.

Now, 42-year-old Terrance Gibbs is charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of stolen property.

Investigators told WCBI that Gibbs went to Lawrence Motors on Tuscaloosa Road this past Monday night and took an SUV.

Police believe he returned to the car lot on Tuesday night. A witness saw him at the business and called 911.

Officers arrived and arrested Gibbs.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter