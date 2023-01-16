Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street.

A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity.

When police got there, the suspects were gone, but they told the neighbor to keep an eye out and call again if they returned.

They did. And officers in the neighborhood responded quickly, catching one of the suspects as they came out of the house.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said this is the kind of outcome he wanted to see and the kind you can expect when the community trusts and cooperates with its police department.

“The credit goes to the citizen who is concerned about their community and wants to help us. We can’t do it by ourselves. Without citizens picking up the phone and staying on the phone with the police. The identity is being withheld. Nobody needs to know who they are. They just stayed on the phone with Dispatch. We were able to catch the subject. We got one. We’re gonna get the other one,” said Daughtry.

The second suspect is believed to be a 36-year-old black male from West Point.

If you have any information on this burglary or the second suspect, call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

