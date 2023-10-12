Citizen tip lands Moss Point woman in Prentiss County Jail

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip from a concerned citizen landed a Moss Point woman in the Prentiss County Jail.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a suspicious person on County Road 2110.

An agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit was in the area and responded.

He found a woman in the area and asked to see her ID. When she opened her wallet, the agent reportedly noticed a baggie.

A check of that baggie led the agent to arrest Lisa Barron of Moss Point Mississippi.

Barron was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

