Citizens’ complaints about scrap-filled road may find traction with Supervisors

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In a follow-up to a story we brought you last week, people who live along Old Macon Road in the western part of Lowndes County have been complaining about some dangerous debris on their road and in their yards.

Tuesday, District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks brought those complaints to the Board of Supervisors.

Residents say trucks hauling scrap metal from the port on the Tenn-Tom Waterway out to the steel mill have been leaving the remnants of their loads in the road.

And that debris is costing them thousands of dollars in tire replacement and other damages to vehicles.

One resident we spoke to said the trucking company hired a sweeper truck to clear the road, but the debris was deposited in her driveway.

Supervisor Brooks says the situation also presents a major safety concern, but it’s a problem that can be remedied.

“It is an issue. No one denies that it is an issue. I just think there’s some reasonable solutions to seriously minimize it. I don’t know if we’ll ever totally correct it, but I think we can seriously minimize it and be cognizant of the fact that we need to check more regularly.”

The Board of Supervisors plans to call a meeting with representatives from Steel Dynamics and Jones Logistics, the trucking company that hauls the scrap, to work on finding a solution.