Citizens gather in Lamar County to remember the lives lost on 9/11

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories, to pay tribute to the firefighters and symbolically complete their heroic journey.

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – Citizens and First Responders of Lamar County gathered Sunday morning to remember the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

One of the organizers, Mary Homan says it was the 5th annual 9/11 Memorial stair climb.

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories, to pay tribute to the firefighters and symbolically complete their heroic journey.

Homan says they started with 10 participants, and it has grown every year.

Around 56 people gathered for prayer, the national anthem, and they began climbing the stairs of J.C. McAdams Stadium at South Lamar School at 8 a.m.

Homan says the purpose is to remember their fallen brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice 23 years ago.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X