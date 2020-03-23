City of Bruce implements curfew

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Bruce is now under a curfew.

Bruce will be under a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice. The curfew does not apply to residents going to or from early morning work.

- Advertisement -

Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope said Bruce Square has also closed to group gatherings.

The mayor also asked any restaurants still serving guests in dining rooms to move to take out only.

The Mississippi Department of Health has not reported any cases of coronavirus in Calhoun County or Bruce yet.