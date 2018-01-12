City Of Columbus Issues Statement Regarding Newspaper Story

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The City of Columbus is addressing a story published in a local newspaper concerning an officer’s position in the department. A statement released Thursday night says a claim that Officer Rhonda Sanders was “ousted” from her position as Community Relations Officer is not true. It says that she stepped down from the post.

Here is the statement in its entirety:

The City of Columbus does not routinely discuss personnel matters. However, with the spread and re-reporting of information that is not based on fact, an exception is being made in the interest of informing the public.

Contrary to the headline today in the lead story of a local newspaper, Officer Rhonda Sanders was not “Ousted as CPD Community Relations Officer.” That information is incorrect and was only meant to alarm citizens. She stepped down from the position on her own.

Officer Sanders was notified early in the week of a transfer to the 100 Shift of the Police Department effective Wednesday, January 11, 2018. After receiving the notice, Officer Sanders submitted a letter to Chief Fred Shelton and Captain Ric Higgins of her voluntary decision to step down from the position of Community Relations Officer.

There was no mention or discussion of Community Relations in the reassignment letter, and Officer Sanders wrote in the opening of her memo:

“Cheif (sic) Shelton

I receive (sic) your letter transferring me to the 100 shift Wednesday. I appreciate your consideration for this new assignment and I will work to do my best in this role. However, with this new role I will not be able to continue in my role as the community relations officer for the CPD.”

END OF MEMO QUOTE

As Chief Shelton stated earlier today, the Neighborhood Watch and National Night Out programs are important to Columbus and will grow under his leadership.

Any other reports are false and misleading.

END OF STATEMENT FROM THE CITY OF COLUMBUS