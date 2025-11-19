City Council and Lowndes Co. Supervisors discuss communication in Columbus meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping the lines of communication open is easier when you know who you’re talking to.

That was one of the reasons behind a meeting today between the Columbus City Council and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The two boards often find themselves working on projects that require city and county cooperation.

The county and city also have some shared properties, as well as streets and roads that run through both.

Inter-local agreements are part of both groups’ regular business as well.

The two bodies do meet sometimes when necessary, but they would like to make the meetings a more regular occurrence.

“It’s always good when you can communicate with each other, and it just gives you a more comfortable feel with each other, also when you meet face-to-face. You know, it makes it easier to pick up the phone,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

“Obviously, we’re going to have some as-needed meetings that come up from time to time, but I think having an annual, start of the year, maybe talk about legislative initiatives that they coincide. There may be times when our legislative initiatives don’t coincide with their legislative initiatives, but I think it’s good to be on the same page if we’re going to spend efforts lobbying the legislature with our own legislative delegation that we some time talk from the same page, and there may be common issues that we go for,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

This was the first joint meeting since this Summer’s Municipal Elections brought 4 new members to the Columbus City Council.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X