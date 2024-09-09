City Council approves funding for Chamber in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council has been working to approve the budget for fiscal year 2025.

One of the big questions were if the council would approve $25,000 for the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber had to come up with a new funding source since it will no longer receive funding from the Golden Triangle Development link.

With the link now responsible for three counties, they will no longer fund the chamber; so they are are asking the city and county to pick up where the link left off.

On September 9, the council agreed to fund the chamber for $25,000.

The chamber will also fund the link at $100,000.

The council also voted to approved increases for a few non profits such as the Columbus Library, American Red Cross, and Boys and Girls Club.

Main street Columbus and the farmers market will also continue to receive funding from the city.

