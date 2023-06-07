City council continues to finalize funding decisions for Propst Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Propst Park has been the topic of discussion among city council work sessions for months.

The council continued to finalize decisions for funding renovations for the 70-year-old park.

An intent resolution to issue the loan has yet to be adopted.

The city will then have to advertise the intention to issue the loans proposed.

A public hearing will follow and then a vote.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said the city council the process is lengthy but the council is focused on following the proper steps to complete funding the park.

“The debate has been ‘Do we do it with the money that we have in hand or do we put the city in debt and take this loan out?’ The council has voted to do the loan. We just can’t go to the back and have a check written to us. There are laws that we have to follow in that process and that’s what we’re beginning to do now. What I would just remind people of, you know you’re always gonna have people that don’t see completely eye to eye on the process and how this should be handled but we are committed to bringing Propst Park back to what it once was,” said Gaskin.

The entire process will take about three months to complete.

