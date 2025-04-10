City Council discusses on-going flooding issues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council held its work session this morning at city hall, and the recent flooding in Columbus and Lowndes County was a big topic of discussion.

City Leaders discussed ratifying a proclamation of the existence of local emergency flooding.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said he has already signed the proclamation, and they ratified it on April 10.

This is with Emergency Management, and it was signed by the city and the county.

It will be reviewed every 7 days until the local emergency is no longer in effect.

The purpose of the proclamation is to help assist people suffering from the effects of the flood.

“What you’re seeing out in the county right now, it’s probably been eight years since something like that has happened. However, what is important for people to understand is there are individuals in this city whose homes and yards flood almost any time there’s a heavy rain, much less than what we got the other day. And people forget about the fact that it goes into their homes. They can’t cut their grass for a month because the water is standing in their yards so much. We have a major issue in this city that has not been attended to,” said Gaskin.

This will be discussed further at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.