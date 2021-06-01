COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council enters an agreement with Ring Doorbell in an effort to help solve crimes.

Ring provides a “Neighbors” program, where the folks around you can share information and videos.

Users can download the “Neighbors by Ring” app or the “Ring” app and sign-up for the Neighbors Public Safety program.

The Columbus Police and Fire departments will participate in the program as two separate agencies.

Public safety agencies can only view what people posted publicly to Neighbors or what they have shared in response to a video request.

Those agencies do not have access to users’ Ring devices, live streams, or personal information.

Police and firefighters must be trained on the technology.