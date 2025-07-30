City Council gives approval for venue completion grant

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Despite its best efforts, the City of Columbus’ amphitheater won’t be open by the end of this year.

But the city is working to line up the money to get it to the finish line.

At a work session on Wednesday, July 30, the city council gave Columbus’ grant writer the go-ahead to apply for a $500,000 grant to go towards the venue’s completion.

Getting the decade-long project finished and opening the amphitheater for events was a major campaign issue for newly elected Mayor Stephen Jones.

He’s still optimistic about its potential impact on the city.

“And, I think it’s going to be great, once we get it completed, because it’ll bring in the 2% tax, even more 2% tax. So, you know we’re working hard to get it completed, and I feel confident that we will get it done,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Jones projected a possible opening as early as 2026.

