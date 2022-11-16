City council officially chooses Joseph Daughtry as new police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We heard from the Columbus Police Department’s newest Police Chief for the first time Tuesday night following the mayor’s announcement.

Joseph Daughtry took the stand to address the city council, the police department, and the citizens.

Daughtry has served in law enforcement for over 20 years from the Orleans Parrish Sheriff’s Department, Pelahatchie, Hinds County, Rankin County, and Jackson, and he’s currently the chief of police in Natchez.

Mayor Gaskin said Daughtry’s experience and ability to acquire police grants allowed him to beat out over 70 candidates for the Chief position.

Daughtry credits his relationships with the Department of Public Safety and at the Federal level.

“A lot of people don’t understand, you have economic grants and then you also have police grants that are needed. These officers need equipment, they need vehicles, they need training. So there are things that were going to be able to get. Also, there’s some grants out there that allows overtime. So the ones that might need a little, for example, Christmas money for their kids, we can get those grants. I know right now it’s kind of late but I’m the future we can start after the first of the year, applying for some of these grants,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry’s official start will be January 1.

