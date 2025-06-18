City Council reinforces support for keeping MSMS close to home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is reinforcing its support for keeping the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science close to home.

At its regular meeting, the Columbus City Council passed a resolution pledging up to $15,000 to the MUW Foundation to help hire a public relations firm to take The W’s case for keeping MSMS on its campus to a statewide audience.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a similar measure on Monday, June 16.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi Department of Education made a recommendation to move MSMS from The W, where it’s been since its beginning, to the campus of Mississippi State.

The Mississippi Legislature would have to sign off on any plan to move the school.

That’s why local leaders believe taking MSMS and The W’s message statewide is crucial.

“Mississippi University for Women is grateful that the City of Columbus and Lowndes County have passed these resolutions to support the MUW Foundation in keeping the statewide conversation going about the significance of Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science remaining on the W campus and in our community. Both the city and the county have a vested interest in these pioneering educational institutions, which have had an invaluable impact on our community, state, and region,” said MUW President Nora Miller.

Mayor Keith Gaskin reiterated that city and county leaders will continue to work with lawmakers to ensure both schools receive their fair share of funding from the state.

