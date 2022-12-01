City council shows interest in pursuing grants for community garden

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is showing a growing interest in the Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market.

The Council is looking into the possibility of pursuing grants to cover the costs of converting an area at the Hitching Lot into a Community Garden.

The idea is growing in popularity in cities across the country.

At a work session Thursday morning, council members heard plans of what the garden could look like and how it would operate.

There would be a space near the old Scout Hut dedicated to the garden that would include raised beds that people could rent to grow their own plants.

The city would provide beds and soil. The residents would provide seeds or plants and would tend their own plots.

The Columbus City Council’s regular meeting is Tuesday evening at 5.

