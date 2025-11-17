City council to meet with Mayor for discussion of several projects

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Contrary to what some may think, Columbus city and Lowndes County leaders cooperate on several projects, and usually work well together.

A meeting scheduled for this Wednesday is expected to underline that co-operation.

The Columbus City Council and Lowndes County Board of Supervisors will meet that morning at nine.

It will be the first time supervisors have sat down with the newly installed Mayor and City Council, and they say they want to reaffirm their support for the city and keep the lines of communication open.

“Obviously, the City of Columbus is the largest municipality in the county. What’s good for the city is good for the county, and what’s good for the county is usually good for the city, so we’re excited about this meeting, just getting together and discussing a few light issues, really more of a meet-and-greet. So, I’m looking forward to the meeting, and I think the board is too, and hopefully the council is as well,” said Lowndes Co. Board President, Trip Hairston.

Board President Trip Hairston pointed to the current 5th Street project as an example of co-operation between the boards. The county applied for the grant that’s helping fund the project on behalf of the city.

