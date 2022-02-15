City Councilman Pierre Beard charges dismissed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges against Ward 4 City Councilman Pierre Beard are dismissed.

Beard had an appearance in Lowndes County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

The alleged victim and the officer that wrote the report did not show up at court today.

That’s when Judge Ron Cooke dismissed the charges with prejudice.

You may recall, Columbus police were called to Beard’s home on Byrnes Circle this past November.

At the time, Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI that Beard and his wife were reportedly in an argument when a gunshot was fired in the couple’s backyard.

No one was injured.