“From City Hall to Lee Hall” mural underway in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are looking a bit brighter in Starkville thanks to a few area artists.

A new mural is underway on Jackson Street on the west side wall near Cadence Bank.

The painting depicts several well-known buildings from Starkville and Mississippi State University.

The theme of the project is “From City Hall to Lee Hall.”

The students responsible for the work of art have majors ranging from Architecture, Geoscience, Fashion Merchandising, and of course, Art.

Funding for the project was provided by MSU’s Art Department and private donors around town.

The mural is expected to be complete sometime around mid-July.