HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston leaders have set a curfew until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The curfew will be from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

City leaders said this does not apply to businesses that are open past 8:00 p.m.

The notice said the primary intent was to block groups from gathering in larger numbers in public places or streets.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Houston, or Chickasaw County.