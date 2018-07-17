City Leaders Approve A Resolution That Would See Them Collect New Tax Money

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus is joining a statewide call to give local governments a cut of some anticipated new tax money.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution asking the state to pass a law requiring out of state businesses that don’t have a physical presence in Mississippi to collect taxes on any sales to in-state customers.

- Advertisement -

If approved, 18.5% of the taxes collected will be given to all municipalities throughout the state.

City Attorney Jeff Turnage, is the president of the Municipal Attorney Associations of Mississippi.

Turnage said he’ll send the resolution to all other municipalities in the state asking for their support as well.

“Right now it’s estimated that in 2013 states across the country lost $23 billion in taxes that were not collected or paid as a result of internet sales, so it’s going to be really significant.”

Turnage said his hope is to have Governor Phil Bryant approve this resolution if a special session is called.