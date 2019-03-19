City Leaders Hire Company To Help With Debris Removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- City leaders in Columbus agreed to bring in a debris removal company to clean up after last month’s tornado.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board voted to hire “Look Great Services” out of Columbia, Mississippi at a cost of close to $2 million.

The contract is contingent on the city receiving funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

If the FEMA funds don’t come through, the city and “Look Great Services” will renegotiate the contract.