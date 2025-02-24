City Leaders hold MSMS discussion with community at City Hall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On February 24, city leaders asked the community to join them at city hall to discuss the future of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

Mayor Keith Gaskin along with MUW President Nora Miller, and Lowndes County Supervisor President Trip Hairston will update community members on their ongoing efforts to ensure the school remains in Columbus.

you can join them today at 10 a.m., at City Hall.

