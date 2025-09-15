City leaders join CRD and volunteers for Lee Park cleanup

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Parks across Columbus are getting a facelift, starting with one of the older ones.

City leaders joined neighborhood volunteers and Columbus Recreation Department workers to begin a cleanup in Lee Park.

The short-term plans include some neglected routine maintenance and landscaping.

Looking down the road, there will be new paint, some new tables, repairs to the restrooms, and the addition of more lighting.

it is the first time the city has done any work on this park since 2020.

Gregory Jefferson, who represents Ward 5 where the park is located, says residents are looking forward to the improvements that they see as overdue.

“Well, they are very excited about it. They said it’s been lacking for a while, so now that we’re involved, they’re actually going to come out. We’ve got volunteers in the community that’s going to come out and help us. And we do want to thank Greg Lewis and the guys for coming out and giving us the support we need to get the job done,” said Ward 5, Columbus City Council Gregory Jefferson.

Work is also planned for the city’s other neighborhood parks. Mayor Stephen Jones said safety is being prioritized, and the parks were among the first places to get security cameras.

