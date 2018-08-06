Columbus city leaders vote against $100,000 GTD LINK downsizing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus leaders vote down a proposal to take away $100,000 from the Golden Triangle Development LINK.

Councilmen started budget discussions Monday.

- Advertisement -

Ward 3 Councilman Charlie Box made the motion. He ultimately wants the city to hire a retail development consultant to recruit stores to Columbus.

A similar idea and discussion was made several years ago. It also failed.

The measure is most likely not dead and could be brought back up.

City leaders also did away with a free medical clinic for city employees because it was not being used.

There will be more budget discussions.