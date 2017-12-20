City Makes Proposal On 2% Tax

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- After weeks of controversy the city of Columbus comes to a resolution on what to send to the State Capitol in regards to the 2% restaurant tax.

The city approved its own proposal to send to Jackson with hopes of getting approved by lawmakers.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors will also send its own proposal, after the two boards failed to reach an agreement.

Under the city’s proposed resolution, it would do away with the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau, but create a city tourism department.

The city would govern where the money from the tax goes.

The proposal states that proceeds from restaurant and bar sales would provide funds to recreation, tourism, special events, projects, parks. and economic development within the city.

Now Traditionally, having two competing proposals in one county has not passed muster in the legislature.

The legislative session begins January 2nd.