City of Amory gears up for something new: Amory Music Depot Festival

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Amory will host a new festival this Saturday.

The first-ever Amory Music Depot Festival is a one-day event with food, live music, and fellowship.

The festival will be held at Frisco Park.

Mayor Corey Glenn said they are excited to host this festival especially because they were unable to have the Amory Railroad Festival after the EF3 Tornado.

“The weather is supposed to be nice. I think we’re having football here in the park as far as being able to watch the football games and bands here on the stage. So, it should be a good turnout. I just would like to challenge everyone to get out here and celebrate with us as we get back into Amory 2.0,” said Glenn.

With Mississippi State and Ole Miss both having away games, you can head to the festival to watch them from Amory.

