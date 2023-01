City of Bruce announces funeral arrangements for Mayor Rudy Pope

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Bruce has announced the funeral arrangements for Mayor Rudy Pope.

A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

The service will be on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Both the visitation and service will be at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce.

