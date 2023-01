City of Bruce announces Mayor Rudy Pope has died

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Bruce has passed away.

The city posted a message on its Facebook page today announcing Rudy Pope’s death.

He passed away this morning.

Pope had been mayor of the small Calhoun County town since 2013.

Funeral services have not been announced.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter