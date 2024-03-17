City of Bruce hosts inaugural “National Ag Day” event

The event taught children about tractors, crops, and the history of farming. Several tractors were lined up and local farmers were ready to teach others about agriculture.

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – In the classroom, students are taught math, science, and English, but they do not learn much about agriculture. This is why the city of Bruce held a “National Ag Day” event.

“We are having a National Ag Day celebration to celebrate the impact of agriculture in our county and specifically here in the town of Bruce Mississippi,” said Calhoun County Farm Bureau Women’s Chair Sylvia Clark.

The Calhoun County Farm Bureau Women’s Chair Sylvia Clark says today’s event was a great way to teach the youth about a part of Mississippi’s history.

“We wanted to give the kids some exposure to agriculture because the curriculum in schools is so mandated now, so they do not have a lot of time to talk about agriculture,” Clark said. “Agriculture is the foundation of our country and our community. Specifically here in Bruce, we have the largest sweet potato producer in the state, we have the sawmill that provides very good jobs. We have things that make a big economic impact, right here in the town of Bruce.”

Darrell Bray is a farmer in Calhoun County. He says this event was a great way to pass his knowledge about farming down to the next generation.

“Everybody needs to know how to grow your own food and not to take your food for granted,” Bray said. “Even if you have your own garden, it helps you know where your food comes from and how to grow it. you need to know that even how you grow your crops affects the taste of your vegetables now too.”

Clark also says agriculture has played a huge part in shaping the state of Mississippi.

“The Farm Bureau organization wants to educate people on the importance of agriculture every day. We have to have shelter and we have to eat, so ag is important to every state and every county. Specifically here in Mississippi, it is the biggest industry of all and it has the most economic impact of any other industry.”

This was the first National Ag Day celebration in Bruce.

