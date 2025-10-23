City of Columbus announces proceedings for Zumba in Pink

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This year’s “Zumba in Pink” event drew a big crowd to the Columbus Riverwalk. And, that is paying off for area women.

The City of Columbus announced today, October 23, that the proceeds from the event, organized by the city’s First Lady Stephanie Jones and Parks and Recreation Director Greg Lewis, will go to the Columbus Imaging Center.

The money raised will be used to help cover the cost of mammograms for women who may not be able to afford them, or whose insurance doesn’t provide full coverage.

“Zumba in Pink” is an annual event held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise funds to support breast cancer initiatives.

