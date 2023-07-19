City of Columbus approves new garbage pick-up contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It took a tie-breaker, but the City of Columbus has a new garbage pick-up contract.

The Council approved staying with Golden Triangle Waste Services with three changes.

Pickup will be cut down to once a week.

The city will provide one garbage bin per household.

And the price is going up.

The city had already decided to remai with GTWS, tonight’s vote was just about the particulars.

There were two motions on the table. Councilman Rusty Greene proposed one bin and once-a-week pick-up.

Councilman Pierre Beard made a substitute motion for one bin twice a week.

Beard’s motion prompted a 3-3 tie vote, with Mayor Keith Gaskin breaking the tie to defeat it.

Greene’s motion also prompted a 3-3 tie. Again, the mayor had to cast the deciding vote. The motion passed.

Garbage rates in the city will be increasing by about $3.45 a month.

