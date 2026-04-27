City of Columbus hosts annual Spring Job Fair at Trotter Convention Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is looking to help you get your foot in the door for your next job.

Columbus is hosting its annual Spring Job Fair on Thursday from 9am until 12 pm.

This will be held at the upper level of the Trotter Convention Center.

About 25 different businesses and organizations will be represented at this year’s job fair.

Not only is this open to the public, but high school and college age students.

A reminder to have your resume on hand, be ready to interview and ask questions, and dress the part.

for more information of if you would like to represent your business contact community liaison Glenda Richardson.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.