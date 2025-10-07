City of Columbus opts-out of ‘Safe Solicitation Act’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI is continuing coverage of some new laws that went into effect in Mississippi on July 1st, 2025.

House Bill 1197 is the “Safe Solicitation Act.”

This law requires a permit when soliciting along a public street or sidewalk.

Counties and Municipalities had a 6-month window to sort out the plan.

The City of Columbus voted to opt out of this law.

The law defines “Solicitation” as – to request money or anything of value as a donation or contribution, or to request any other thing of value in exchange for any goods, wares, merchandise, or thing of value while standing, sitting, or positioned in any manner on any road, street, highway median, traffic island, or highway intersection.

The law requires solicitors to obtain a permit that cannot exceed the fee of $25.

While this law may help crack down on panhandling or harassing others for money, Columbus Vice Mayor and Ward One Alderwoman Ethel Stewart said she had concerns.

“My thought was, ‘my God, if you don’t have the money, you can’t afford to even go and buy a permit,” Stewart said.

Stewart said a lot of her concern stems from vendors who would be affected by this law.

“In Columbus for solicitation, I see a lot of the farmers that farm really hard all year long with their vegetables just so they can get out and sell them to make money, pay their rents, and help their children buy school clothes,” Stewart said. “So, the people who work to make money that way, I would definitely not want to see that we ban them from doing that. It’s a difficult job, and it’s for families that are willing to get out and work honestly as opposed to doing something illegal, and I applaud them when I see them out in the community selling their work that they’ve worked very hard for.”

Stewart says having to pay for a permit, which is good for one day, may stop vendors from selling their products.

Richard Rast has been selling produce in Columbus for 37 years. He sees things differently and thinks the rules that already exist should apply to everyone.

“It’s a good living, but I also think that people who do sell need to have a permit, and need to go by the guidelines of the state,” Rast said. “Just like, you don’t open up a store without a license, why should you be sitting out here without a license. If you’re gonna be out here doing this, you need the license.”

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston said this is more of an issue in urban areas, and the county has not taken it up for discussion.

He said he feels there are more pressing law enforcement issues.

