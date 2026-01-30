City of Columbus to open warming shelter for residents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the temperatures dropping again this weekend, the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition and the city of Columbus will be opening a warming shelter for residents in partnership with the Columbus Police Department.

Community Liaison Glenda Richardson said the Columbus Police Department will be helping citizens in need with transportation to the shelter.

Richardson says the department has partnered with various churches and organizations and will be providing breakfast and food bags to those at the shelter.

The food bags will contain enough food for two days.

“What we’ve learned is we can do it by ourselves. We’re grateful for the homeless coalition, community outreach, the mayor for his support, and every church. Were appreciative to every church, and we can’t do it without our community,” said Columbus PD Community Liaison Glenda Richardson.

The shelter will be open from February 1 and run until the temperatures get warmer. The shelter will reopen for days in February when the temperature drops below freezing. The shelter will be located at 1501 MLK Drive in Columbus.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, and volunteers are needed.

For more information, you can call Glenda Richardson at (662) 251-5453, Leonardo Dismukes at (662) 251-6724, or the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition at (662) 251-6724.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.