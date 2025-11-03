City of Columbus works to help feed the local community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is working to fill a gap for many people in the city who are affected by the disruption of their SNAP benefits caused by the government shutdown.

One City, One Purpose aims to help feed families as they navigate through these rough times.

The city is accepting non-perishable food items and water until November 21. The city is accepting donations at City Hall, Fire Department #1, Community Outreach, and the Municipal Complex. the distribution will take place on November 24, just before Thanksgiving.

Those who need assistance, applications are available at the city hall and the community outreach. People can stop by and fill one out.

The city is also taking monetary donations. People can donate to the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region.

“That’s what it’s all about. trying to make sure our neighbors have food to eat, especially during the holidays. We don’t want anybody going hungry. We’re asking folks to donate non-perishable items. They can donate them to the city hall. They can donate them to the Fire Department, Fire Department #1, which is on North Seventh Street. they can take it to the community outreach, or they can take it to the municipal complex. We want all the churches to get involved,” said Columbus Police Department Community Liaison Glenda Richardson.

For more information, contact the City of Columbus or the Columbus Police Department Community Liaison, Glenda Richardson.

